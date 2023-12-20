Pompey are top of League One and on course for a return to the Championship - what does one former EFL boss think about their credentials?

Ian Holloway has managed across the English Football League. He's been impressed by Pompey and John Mousinho. (Image: Getty Images)

Experienced EFL manager Ian Holloway has predicted that Pompey will go on and win promotion from League One. John Mousinho's side proudly sit top of the table, and are six points clear of nearest placed Peterborough United.

Mousinho has had a brilliant start to football management, and most recently celebrated his 50th game in charge. The 37-year-old is approaching a year in the Fratton Park hot seat after succeeding Danny Cowley, and despite reservations over his appointment, he has won over a serial promotion winner.

Holloway who had successes with QPR, Blackpool and Crystal Palace in football management, believes that the 2023/24 campaign will be the year Pompey return to the Championship. Supporters have been used to false dawns and have been in this position before, but Holloway does not envisage them making any slip-ups from now until the end of April.

"It's one hell of an achievement, Pompey being six points clear at the top," said Holloway in an interview with Genting.

"It raised my eyebrows when John Mousinho got the job at a club as big as Portsmouth. I did have a scratch on my head, to be honest. It's a club I would like to manage because you never lose the crowd, they are always there.

“To be that consistent in a league which is so competitive is fantastic. It's the Christmas period that could be a struggle. You're worried about suspensions, bookings and injuries.

"Can they get through this huge period of real close-fought fixtures? I don't see any reason why they can't unless they get suspensions or injuries. But their discipline record is very impressive. They have everything going for them at the minute.

“There will be a few bumps but I can't see them falling away. They look too good to me, they look too clean in what they are doing. It's not lucky, they are playing really well."

Pompey's next match is against strugglers Fleetwood Town. A Christmas number one has already been guaranteed, but a win would see them break the 50-points barrier at the near half-way point of the campaign. Fleetwood on the other hand are third from bottom, and are three points adrift of safety, and an unlikely win for them would lift them out of the relegation zone.

Holloway yielded a prediction for Saturday's clash, and believes that the good form in the league will continue.