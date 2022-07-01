Portsmouth FC will play against the Qatari team during their Spanish training camp, taking to the pitch from 4pm on Saturday, July 9.

Officials from Pompey are keen to stress that their opponents are not the Qatar national team, whose fixture with Watford was cancelled after two supporter groups voiced concerns over the country’s human rights record.

Danny Cowley has been putting his squad through their paces in pre-season. They are now pencilled in to play Qatar SC in a friendly. Picture: Pro Sports Ltd

However, two Portsmouth figures have expressed unease over the match due to international concern over the country’s treatment of groups such as migrant workers, women, and LGBT+ people – although one has said games like this could be a catalyst for change.

Leader of the Portsmouth City Council, Gerald Vernon-Jackson, said: ‘It’s difficult because it is absolutely clear that human rights in Qatar are not great.

‘There are things that people in the UK would expect which do not happen in Qatar.

‘But this is football, and it is the Qatar government making this happen, not the players.

Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 050522-56)

‘Personally I’d prefer them not to play but I think it is for the club to make a decision, not for me.

‘The decision to hold the World Cup in Qatar is the wrong decision, and it’s clear that there were tactics used to get that decision made, but I do not think the football team should suffer.’

However, Tally Aslam, an LGBTQ+ resident of Portsmouth and key figure in Portsmouth Pride, believes that the match could be an opportunity for to demonstrate Pompey’s ideology of ‘inclusion’ to the opposing team.

Tally said: ‘I think there are a lot of issues when it comes to Middle Eastern countries, especially in the construction side of things.

‘I work in construction and can see the health and safety issues, and the human rights problems are not very good.

‘Portsmouth is a very progressive club, accepting of all players regardless of sexual orientation.

‘They are partners with Portsmouth Pride.

‘I think this is a wonderful opportunity for Portsmouth as a club to play against an international team.