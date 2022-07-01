The ninth-tier outfit have signalled their ambition by taking the man who bagged 99 goals for the Blues to The Onsite Group Stadium next season.

Pitman has agreed a deal after leaving League One new boys Bristol Rovers, and will also take on coaching duties with the Wessex League outfit.

The 34-year-old has enjoyed an illustrious career in the game with the likes of Bristol City, Ipswich, Bournemouth and Swindon.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now he will bring his nous, quality and eye for goal to Dave Carter’s side, as he links up with assistant Gavin Spurway and the rest of the Porchester set-up.

Pitman admitted stepping out of the professional ranks will require an adjustment, but is looking forward to the challenge of trying to fire Portchester to title success.

He told AFC Portchester’s official site: ‘I’m really looking forward to it. Obviously for me it is something a little bit different coming out of full-time football but I’m really looking forward to it.

‘It’s a really good set up here. I’m looking forward to getting started and hopefully having a successful year.

Brett Pitman has been unveiled at AFC Portchester. Pic: AFC Portchester

‘It’s going to be different to what I’m used to but it is something I’m looking forward to and at this stage of my career it enables me to do some coaching as well, which is something I’m really looking forward to doing.

‘I’ve had a good chat with the manager and the club want to win the league so I think that’s the aim - obviously it’s going to be difficult.

‘On a personal level hopefully I can bring some experience and score a few goals.’