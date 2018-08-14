Ardley out to change Wimbledon’s cup record at Pompey

AFC Wimbledon boss Neal Ardley admitted he’ll be taking tonight’s Carabao Cup clash with Pompey seriously as he bids to change his club’s record in the competition.

Since joining the Football League for the 2011-12 season, the Dons have failed to progress beyond the first-round stage.

Ardley knows the financial benefits a run in the League Cup can bring, with Premier League sides without European competition entering in round two.

The Wimbledon manager is also aware that his side’s attempts to change their Carabao Cup fortunes will be put to the test against an inform Pompey side on home soil.

But he remains focused on making progress in this year’s competition.

Speaking to afcwimbledon.co.uk, Ardley said: ‘You are in three knockout competitions and in two of those you can get a big club and bring some money into the club if you do well.

‘This is a competition that we want to do well in.

‘I know we've not got a fantastic record in it, but that is the past.

‘We always end up with a tough draw and this is another one away from home.

‘We will give it our best and hopefully we are better prepared than we were in previous years.’

Former Pompey winger Andy Barcham (toe injury) is a doubt for the Dons ahead of tonight’s game at Fratton Park (7.45pm).

His potential absence means the visitors may be forced to make one change from the side that drew 0-0 against Coventry on Saturday.

Ardley admitted others may come into the reckoning, but stressed he’ll avoid making major changes.

‘Certainly, one or two warrant being given an opportunity to play in a competitive game, given the way that they've come in and trained,’ added Ardley.

‘That will definitely happen, but I don't think I will make wholesale changes.

‘I think I will make four or five at a maximum, but I've not decided that.

‘There are one or two that we are looking at from Saturday.

‘We are playing Saturday, Tuesday, for a couple of weeks now and I will not be afraid to rotate positions if I feel that's necessary.

‘The only one who is a doubt is Barchy as his toe is quite sore, but other than him we are all good.’

