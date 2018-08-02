Coventry miss out on alternative target for Portsmouth striker Conor Chaplin

Coventry ended their pursuit of Conor Chaplin yesterday.

But the Sky Blues could again turn their attention towards the Pompey striker after missing out on their alternative target.

Yesterday, the Coventry Telegraph reported boss Mark Robins had grown tired of waiting for the Blues to sanction a deal for the 21-year-old and scraped a potential deal.

As a result, The News revealed Coventry had earmarked former Fratton Park loanee Eoin Doyle as a replacement.

However, the Irishman opted to join Bradford City from Preston for an undisclosed fee last night, with Charlie Wyke being sold by the Bantams to League One rivals Sunderland.

It means Coventry are still in the hunt for a marksman to fill the void of last season's top goalscorer Marc McNulty, who has moved to Reading.

With one less striker available on the market, and with Robins being an admirer of Chaplin, it could lead to the Sky Blues renewing their interest in the Worthing talent.

Regardless, Pompey manager Kenny Jackett is not willing to let the academy product leave Fratton Park until a replacement is secured.

