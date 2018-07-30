Evans in Pompey frame after Lowe blow

Have your say

Gareth Evans is earmarked to line-up against Luton following Jamal Lowe’s injury.

According to Kenny Jackett, Lowe is expected to miss up to three weeks after suffering an ankle ligament strain during Saturday’s visit of FC Utrecht.

Gareth Evans is in the frame to replace the injured Jamal Lowe. Picture: Joe Pepler

Evans appeared off the bench in the 62nd minute to replace the influential attacker in the 1-1 draw.

Lowe could now miss the opening four matches of Pompey’s season, which kicks-off on Saturday against the Hatters.

And Pompey’s boss admitted Evans is among those in the frame to deputise.

Jackett said: ‘Gareth is an option, he’s had a good pre-season down our right side.

‘You need strength in depth, it was going to happen somewhere along the line.

‘We’ve worked hard in pre-season, had a high amount of games and they’ve been high-tempo games, tough games.

‘Evans is a terrific pro and can play a number of roles on the right-hand side.

‘Even on Saturday, he produced a cross for Hawkins which he just couldn't quite get around the header and get any power, but it was a fantastic cross.

‘He is a good set-piece deliverer and a very consistent player.

‘Evans is one of those players who can play anywhere down the right-hand side, he spent the whole of that promotion season at right-back.

‘We have him, Ben Close and Ronan Curtis, so there is some flexibility, we just have to work at it really.’

