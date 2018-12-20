Jackett: Nothing in rumours linking Portsmouth with Nottingham Forest midfielder

Have your say

Kenny Jackett has insisted Pompey are not interested in Nottingham Forest’s Ryan Yates.

The midfielder has been linked with a move Fratton Park since July, with speculation regarding a move to Fratton Park resurfacing again this month.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Yates

Jackett told The News on December 7 that no bid had been made for the 21-year-old, who has made just one appearance for Aitor Karanka’s Championship side this season.

And he reinforced that stance in his press conference ahead of the visit of Sunderland by claiming there was ‘nothing in’ the continuing rumours.

Jackett said: 'No, he's not one we've enquired about.

'Obviously, he's a player we're aware of definitely - I would be disappointed if we weren't aware of all or most players.

'But no, there's nothing in that.'