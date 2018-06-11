Pompey fans react to Lee Brown’s arrival from Bristol Rovers

Have your say

POMPEY fans have been quick to welcome Lee Brown to Fratton Park.

The former Bristol Rovers left-back signed a two-year deal at the Blues to become Kenny Jackett’s fifth signing of the summer.

Former Bristol Rovers defender Lee Brown

The 27-year-old will officially become a Pompey player on July 1, when his Memorial Stadium contract expires.

And it appears his arrival has gone down well with supporters on our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News and portsmouth.co.uk, who have been impressed with the business Jackett has undertaken so far during the close season.

Jason Butcher

Excellent signing. Strong, solid left-back that knows what this league is about and Haunstrup will learn loads off.

Young enough to develop himself, too.

Jez Clee

Great to hear you signed mate.

Jim Beck

Another good signing, adding experience and strength.

This may lead to season-long loans for Haunstrup, Chaplin which is what they need.

Overall, contining good progress and a developing squad adding what all considered was needed.

John Cabell

It may be that Haunstrup and Donohue are the future, whereas Brown is very experienced but getting on a bit.

KJ is doing what he said he would do – blend youth and experience to get us promoted. But what do I know!

Tom Haustead

Seems like another solid signing.

What particularly intrigues me is the talk of him being a leader in the dressing room and I wonder if that is half the reason Kenny went for him.

With a squad as young as ours, some leadership will be invaluable.

Bob Ford

So far I’m pleased with the additions to the squad but would love to see a fast and powerful striker recruited.

But, hey ho, I’m off to FP to renew my season ticket.

Julian Parrett

We are certainly doing some good business.

Ben Nicholas

Made additions to strengthen the squad in the areas required.

Would like a midfielder, striker and maybe Walkes to complete the deals done. Then see 3 to 4 players go to clubs on loan to progress.

