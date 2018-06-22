Pompey's opponents for Fratton Park friendly confirmed as FC Utrecht

Have your say

Pompey's foreign opponents for their annual Fratton Park friendly have been confirmed.

The Blues welcome Dutch outfit FC Utrecht to PO4 on Saturday, July 28 (1pm kick-off)

The date has long been earmarked as the customary Fratton Park match ahead of the new campaign.

And Kenny Jackett's side face tough opposition against a side who finished fifth in the Eredivisie last term.

The pre-season encounter will be Pompey's final warm-up fixture before they host Luton on the opening day of the League One season on Saturday, August 4.