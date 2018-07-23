Pompey target completes Bristol City switch

Mo Eisa has completed his move to Bristol City.

The striker has joined the Chamionship side for an undisclosed fee from Cheltenham Town, penning a three-year contract at Ashton Gate.

Pompey were keen to bring the 25-goal striker to Fratton Park.

The Blues met Cheltenham's demands for the Sudan-born ace - although manager Kenny Jackett did draw a line under the £1.5m-rated marksman, with a switch to the second tier proving too tempting for the former non-league talent.

The Blues' failure to capture Eisa could now mean Conor Chaplin will remain at Fratton Park.

The academy product was set to depart PO4 if Eisa was captured.

Coventry City and Barnsley are both admirers of the diminutive striker.

Pompey are still on the lookout for an additional forward, but any new face would have to be of the right level of experience and quality before a Chaplin exit was considered.