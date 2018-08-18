Pompey v Oxford United: They said what?

POMPEY beat Oxford United 4-1 at Fratton Park.

Here’s what those closest to the action had to say.

Kenny Jackett

In the main we were on top and it's great to score four at home.

I'm delighted with that and we've created more than we have in any of the games.

I was pleased with that overall we looked strong and well balanced.

But there was a spell at 3-0 when they made their subs and their two forward boys caused us problems.

If I'm being balanced or critical there was a spell where they deserved a couple of goals.

We got a little bit sloppy but that can be my only criticism.

Overall, though, it's a good day for us and three wins out of three is great.

Karl Robinson (Oxford United manager) via oxfordmail.co.uk

It’s not good enough, but it is what it is.

Right now I think we’re wallowing in self-pity a little bit.

We’re worrying and focusing more on the lack of luck, which I’m not a massive believer in.

We folded a little bit and I have to take responsibility. It’s my team.

Gareth Evans

I was told I was on penalty duty before the game with Brett on the bench.

I though I'd hit it well but I usually go that way and the keeper has made a decent save down to his left.

However, I was relieved to score in the second half and it was a good win for us.

Oxford put us under a bit of pressure when we were 3-0 down and the gaffer told us at the end that he was disappointed with it.

Neil Allen – chief Pompey reporter

The questions have been asked of Pompey's attacking quality so far this season.

But Kenny Jackett's side answered anyone doubting their ability on the front foot with a demolition job on Oxford today.

The Blues delivered four second-half goals after a promising 45 minutes in which the only thing missing from Pompey's game was end product.

Jamal Lowe caught the eye with two goals - the second in stoppage time being an absolute peach.

That performance was just one of a huge number of positives for Jackett's men ranging from the manner in which Oli Hawkins led the line to Gareth Evans' resolve to open the scoring after missing a first-half penalty.

But nothing stood out more than the performance of Ben Thompson on his debut with the Millwall loanee running the game from midfield with his combative qualities blending with his quality on the ball which was at the heart of Pompey's forward play.

Will Rooney – sports reporter

If there were any previous questions about Pompey's attacking threat, they answered them in style.

The Blues were by far the superior team against Oxford United and the 4-1 scoreline could have been far greater.

After two quiet games, Jamal Lowe rediscovered his potency in the final third with two goals.

And new-boy Ben Thompson endeared himself to the Fratton faithful with an impressive, combative performance in the middle of the park.