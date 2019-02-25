Portsmouth fans’ Chackatrade Trophy apathy continues – 400 tickets sold for semi-final at Bury

Have your say

Pompey have sold 400 tickets for their Checkatrade Trophy visit to Bury.

The Blues travel to Gigg Lane tomorrow night (7.45pm kick-off) in a bid to book their place in the final at Wembley.

The game represents their seventh outing in this year’s competition.

And it appears that fans’ apathy towards the Trophy is continuing, despite the temptation of a final against either Bristol Rovers or Sunderland at the home of football

The 400 tickets sold to date is less than the 484 Blues supporters who travelled to Crawley earlier in the competition.

However, it’s significantly more than the 189 snapped up for the trip to Southend at the start of January.

Pompey will be accompanied by 400 away supporters for their semi-final against Bury

It's not just Pompey’s away support in the Checkatrade Trophy that has been affected, though.

Both Spurs and Arsenal’s under-21s have visited Fratton Park this term – games that attracted crowds of 3,138 and 3,109 respectively.

Bristol Rovers and Sunderland play their semi-final on Tuesday, March 5, at the Memorial Ground.

The final will be played at Wembley on Sunday, March 31.