Ronan Curtis has been told to put pride over pain and turn out for Pompey at Wembley.

Bare-knuckle boxer Mickey Parker believes the winger would be fine to face Sunderland in the Checkatrade Trophy final.

Mickey Parker, right, knows what Pompey winger Ronan Curtis is going through.

Curtis’ Wembley dream is in doubt after trapping his finger in his front door on Tuesday.

The Irishman was forced to undergo an emergency operation and is anticipated to be sidelined between two-to-six weeks.

Parker knows what Curtis is going through, having suffered the same injury.

The Leigh Park heavyweight severed his fingertip just three days before his bout against Scott Welton in January 2018.

But Parker still fought at London’s O2 Arena and picked up a unanimous-decision victory.

The 36-year-old, who will be at Wembley, wants to see Curtis don the star & crescent at the national stadium.

And Parker feels any agony would be worth it if Kenny Jackett’s men win the silverware.

He said: ‘I did mine on the Wednesday and fought on the Saturday.

‘It is painful but my personal opinion is he’ll be fine.

‘Yes, he might knock it and it might hurt but it’s a cup final for Pompey.

‘This hasn’t come around since 2010 and is a big day out.

‘When I did mine, I didn’t want to let the fans down because they had booked hotels and everything else.

‘I just fought on and thought it would be a bit of painful.

‘I’m sure he could have painkiller injections to help, which I couldn’t have.

‘I had bone hanging out of mine and delayed the operation. The end of my finger is gone now.

‘There is the pain threshold factor. As a fighter, I could take the pain and can’t let people down.

‘Will he be letting a lot of people down? I class him as a very important player for Pompey.

‘It will give someone else a chance but he’s one of the top players.

‘I do get that you can get sweat etc in it but there must be some bandage or something that can help him out, get to half-time and change it.

‘It is painful but pain is temporary and pride is forever. That’s how I see it.

‘Would that pain be worth lifting the cup for Pompey and seeing all the fans? For me personally, I’d do it straight away.’

Parker returns to the ring when he faces Mark Godbeer for the BKB British title on Saturday, March 30.

And he’ll be among the Fratton faithful at Wembley the day after.

Parker added: ‘I hope that he is there because it’s the day after my fight and I’m actually going to Wembley.

‘I’m staying over the Saturday night and going – even if I’m beat to a pulp!

‘The final has made it into a top weekend and I don’t know what day I’m looking forward to more.’