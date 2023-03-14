Pompey take on Accrington tonight determined to put two successive defeats behind them.

But they’ll also take to the Wham Stadium pitch knowing this season’s play-offs are beyond their reach.

With 10 games of the season remaining after the Accy fixture, that’s not a scenario many would not have predicted after the Blues’ fine start to the campaign.

Yet, as we’re all too aware, that early-season optimism slowly but surely drained away as results started to tail off rather spectacularly.

So what is there to look forward to as Pompey arrow in on the end of the season?

Well, there’s no doubt we all want to see the Blues end the campaign on a high and for John Mousinho to continue his solid start to life at Fratton Park.

We’ll also want to see which players – and, in particular, those soon to be out of contract – are really up for the challenge of leading the Blues into another new era next term.

The remaining games also bring with them some interesting extras that are sure to keep numbers coming through the turnstiles and supporters’ interests alive.

So here we look at what match-day highlights there are to look forward to and the subplots that exist as the Blues plough on until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Bristol City (A) This will be a game Pompey fans look forward to simply because of Joey Barton. The Rovers boss was scathing in his views of the Blues back in August when Danny Cowley's then side ran out 3-1 winners. Barton questioned Pompey's style of play and the managerial credentials of Cowley. He also failed to address the incident that led to Louis Thompson being stretched off with a broken leg. There's no doubt a Blues win at the Memorial Stadium - and one that will help them finish above Rovers in the table - will go down well with Pompey fans, simply because of Barton's continued Gas presence. We must not forget John Marquis plays for Rovers, too, these days.

Port Vale (H) Port Vale are sure to bring a big following with them to Fratton Park, with the Saturday, March 25, game their first visit to PO4 since December 1999. That should make for a good atmosphere, while it will also be good to see how Ellis Harrison is getting on again following his Pompey departure. A home win will also got down well as John Mousinho looks to get back to winning ways at PO4 following that telling Sheffield Wednesday defeat last Saturday.

Forest Green Rovers (H) Taking a leaf out of Joey Barton's book, Forest Green Rovers owner Dale Vince hasn't exactly been complimentary of the Blues this season. Accusations of 'tapping up' have been thrown at Pompey following their move to lure sporting director Rich Hughes to Fratton Park. Meanwhile, Dale also accused Hughes of being distracted by Pompey's initial interest while he remained at The New Lawn. That's sure to make any meeting in the directors' box a bit frosty, while adding a bit of spice to proceedings on the pitch. The game on April 1 will also see a host of former Fratton favourites return to the club as the Blues gear up for their 125th birthday celebrations.