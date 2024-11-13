Recent performances and Saturday’s 3-1 defeat of fellow strugglers Preston North End might take the temperature down on the need for sweeping changes. But it won’t stop head coach John Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes heading into January wanting new additions to bolster Pompey’s chances of climbing out of the bottom three and to a position of safety.
We’ve reassuringly been told there’s money available to do so. However, with Pompey already having a squad that exceeds the 25-man league limit and there being a natural desire to improve what they’ve currenty got, there’s a real possibility that exits could be a key feature of the forthcoming transfer window.
Such departures would also provide an opportunity to free up extra cash - which is always helpful when clubs are faced with inflated prices in the new year. But who realsticaly could find themselves elsewhere come the end of January?
We’ve had a look through the current Pompey ranks and there’s potentially up to 10 players who could be involved in some of the Blues’ transfer dealings in the weeks ahead.
Pompey are gearing up for an important January transfer window
2. Ryley Towler
The popular Pompey centre-back has featured five times for the Blues this season - but hasn't had a sniff of action since the defeat to Sunderland at the end of August. That's despite Pompey being without Connor Shaughnessy and Ibane Bowat for that entire period and both Regan Poole and Tom McIntyre returning from long-term injuries. The 22-year-old didn't even make the bench for the visit of Preston on Saturday. What's more, midfielder Marlon Pack played in the centre of defence after the decision was taken to drop McIntyre for the visit of North End. Towler's patience is bound to be wearing thin.
3. Tom Lowery
The midfielder had been forced to sit out Pompey's Championship return having not made their 25-man squad list. With Pompey requiring additional reinforcements in January, it's impossible to see the 26-year-old forcing his way back into the Blues' plans. Pompey will also be keen to sell Lowery or loan him out as he enters the final six months of his contract.
4. Elias Sorensen
The Denmark striker made such a good first impression following his goal on the opening day of the season against Leeds. However, the forward has struggled ever since, with his missed penalty against Oxford United proving very costly. It was always going to take the 25-year-old time to adjust following his move from Esbjerg in the summer, but he's not even made the Blues' past three squads. The return of Colby Bishop pushes the Dane further down the pecking order. Could Pompey cut their loses and try to recoup some of the £300,000 they spent on him? Alternatively, they could send the former Newcastle United youngster out on loan in a bid to get him up to speed again with the English game.
