4 . Elias Sorensen

The Denmark striker made such a good first impression following his goal on the opening day of the season against Leeds. However, the forward has struggled ever since, with his missed penalty against Oxford United proving very costly. It was always going to take the 25-year-old time to adjust following his move from Esbjerg in the summer, but he's not even made the Blues' past three squads. The return of Colby Bishop pushes the Dane further down the pecking order. Could Pompey cut their loses and try to recoup some of the £300,000 they spent on him? Alternatively, they could send the former Newcastle United youngster out on loan in a bid to get him up to speed again with the English game. | Elias Sorensen Photo: Jason Brown