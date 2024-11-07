Rich Hughes has reassured the Fratton faithful there’s money to spend in January’s transfer window - if Pompey’s owners are convinced a player represents a ‘good investment’.

The Blues’ squad requires urgent attention when the window reopens, having been left five points adrift at the bottom of the Championship after 14 matches.

It has been an immensely frustrating start to the campaign, despite recruiting heavily in the summer with 15 new arrivals, of which seven involved fees.

During a video message from owners Tornante played at the Pompey Supporters’ Trust AGM on Wednesday night, Eric Eisner spoke of a ‘little bit of a different strategy relying on loan players’ in January.

Afterwards Hughes moved to clarify those comments - and insists the Blues will also be in the market for ‘longer term investment’.

Pompey’s sporting director told The News: ‘We won’t only be dealing in loans, not at all. This strategy is going to be what best fits and what’s best available to us.

‘The point Eric was trying to make is we have the availability and option to bring in loans if we think that’s the best thing to do. Our MO (Modus Operandi) in January is to bring in the best players we think will help us during the back half of the season and beyond that.

‘Whether that be longer term investment or the short-term investment of a loan, we will do whatever we think is going to help John and the team to keep us fighting and having the best chance of being in the division next year.

‘I’ve said this numerous times, it is a case-by-case scenario with the owners. They are always receptive to a plan if they see it as a good investment. They haven’t said no to me on anything so far.

‘I think they will make the funds available to us to try to strengthen the group, as they did last January.

‘I’m always expecting a busy January by the very nature of it. There’s a lot of work that has to go on before things can actually happen. It’s a very difficult window.

‘In terms of what that looks like and in terms of definitives about players in and players out, I don’t know at this point, but we will be working up until the window and working very hard through it to strengthen the group.’

Hughes joined John Mousinho and chief executive Andy Cullen at the Trust event in the Victory Lounge, which involved a Q&A with members.

During the Eisners’ video message, Eric stated: ‘Because of our poor start, in January we may have to adopt a little bit of a different strategy relying on loan players, we are only going to bring in players that can affect a team right away, that can get us up the table.’

Indeed, Hughes has previously overseen two effective January transfer windows during his time at Fratton Park.

And he’s hoping the forthcoming one can bolster the Blues’ hopes of remaining in the Championship.

Hughes added: ‘With a January window, you don't know how successful it will be at the time, although you have your suspicions. Probably the January is viewed by how the rest of the season pans out.

‘We have managed to affect the group twice so far and we will be looking to do that again in this coming January window.’