On Pompey’s last visit to Cheltenham Town’s Whaddon Road, the Pompey fans’ only complaint was the record temperatures.

After a Colby Bishop double set up a 2-0 win on August 13, 2022, how quickly the ice in any cold drinks melted was their only gripe!

Today, that was the least of their worries – after the Blues lost 2-1 to their hosts as their recent dip in form continued.

Indeed, the only meltdown at a cold, wintry Whaddon Road this time around was the social media reaction to the result. Although, in fairness, that can be forgiven as Pompey’s lead at the top of the table looks increasingly insecure.

1,517 Blues supporters made the trip to Gloucestershire in the hope that the New Year’s Day win against Stevenage had kick-started the Blues’ title hopes.

They’ll return disappointed with how today’s game unfolded – but this is Pompey, where taking the rough with the smooth is part ‘n’ parcel of supporting this great club.

So in typical style, here’s our favourite fans’ images as the Fratton faithful continue to get behind their team – something that’s needed right at this moment in time!

1 . Pompey fans hit the road The trip to Whaddon Road was the travelling Pompey faithful's third away game in 12 days. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

