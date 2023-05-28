Pompey head coach John Mousinho has already been linked with two ex-team-mates ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

Former dressing-room buddies at Oxford United, free-agents Gavin Whyte and Sam Smith have been tipped to join the ex-U’s defender at Fratton Park as he looks to put his own stamp on the squad he inherited from Danny Cowley.

Meanwhile, Mousinho has spoken favourably of the duo, too, adding fuel to the fire that both could arrive ahead of next season.

It’s common for managers/head coaches to turn to players they trust and know when it comes to recruitment.

So who else in the Blues boss’ black book of contacts could he potentially weigh up in order to get Pompey back among the promotion mix?

They would need to fit into the club’s vision for the future under sporting director Rich Hughes. However, he has already said that all options will be considered, irrespective of age, if they are deemed enough and represent value for money.

Here’s a few ex-Mousinho colleagues who could fit the bill.

Matty Taylor The striker played with Mousinho for three-and-a-half seasons at Oxford, scoring 45 goals and causing League One defences - including Pompey - plenty of headaches. He might be 33 now, but Taylor could be a useful back-up to Colby Bishop next season. Pompey are in the market for additional fire-power next term, but anyone they bring in will be behind this season's top scorer in the pecking order. Taylor could be the solution, with his experience also proving a vital commodity.

Kyle Joseph The 21-year-old Swansea forward spent this season at the Kassam Stadium after being linked with a loan move to Pompey last summer. He scored nine goals for a struggling Oxford side that came 19th and finished the campaign as their joint-top scorer. Joseph remains highly thought of and is contracted to the Swans until 2025. Could be a loan option later in the window.

Dan Agyei The 25-year-old came to prominence during his three seasons at Oxford, but has taken his own game to a new level following a move to Crewe in January 2022. This season the left-footed winger, who is often deployed down the right, scored 16 goals in 46 league games for the Railwaymen, registering five assists. He's available on a free transfer, although there's the offer of a new Crewe contract on the table.