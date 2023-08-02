From politicians to well-known football stars, many celebrities harbour a love for Portsmouth.

Thousands of fans will pour into Fratton Park on Saturday as Portsmouth get their League One campaign underway.

The visit of Joey Barton's Bristol Rovers is an enticing first fixture of the season, with the Gas' opening day record reason for optimism for Pompey fans.

John Mousinho's side have their focus set on promotion this season as supporters look to a return to the Championship.

Some of those fans wanting to see Portsmouth back in the second division are big name actors, presenters, musicians and politicians.

Ahead of the new season, The News looks at 15 famous Portsmouth fans ranked by their impressive reported net worth.

1 . Lorraine Stanley, Actor Reported net worth - £940,000 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Ian Darke, Commentator Reported net worth - £1.6m Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Tom Oliver, Actor Reported net worth - £2m Photo: ITV Photo Sales

4 . Ricky Martin, Businessman Reported net worth - £2.3m Photo: BBC Photo Sales