15 famous Portsmouth fans ranked by net worth including Newcastle United and Man Utd stars - gallery

From politicians to well-known football stars, many celebrities harbour a love for Portsmouth.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 13:05 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 13:06 BST

Thousands of fans will pour into Fratton Park on Saturday as Portsmouth get their League One campaign underway.

The visit of Joey Barton's Bristol Rovers is an enticing first fixture of the season, with the Gas' opening day record reason for optimism for Pompey fans.

John Mousinho's side have their focus set on promotion this season as supporters look to a return to the Championship.

Some of those fans wanting to see Portsmouth back in the second division are big name actors, presenters, musicians and politicians.

Ahead of the new season, The News looks at 15 famous Portsmouth fans ranked by their impressive reported net worth.

Reported net worth - £940,000

1. Lorraine Stanley, Actor

Reported net worth - £940,000 Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £1.6m

2. Ian Darke, Commentator

Reported net worth - £1.6m Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £2m

3. Tom Oliver, Actor

Reported net worth - £2m Photo: ITV

Reported net worth - £2.3m

4. Ricky Martin, Businessman

Reported net worth - £2.3m Photo: BBC

