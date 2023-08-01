The pressure will be on Portsmouth to win their first League One fixture of the season on Saturday with visitors Bristol Rovers known for their atrocious recent opening day record.

John Mousinho's side will launch their promotion mission at Fratton Park against Joey Barton's men this weekend in the first of 23 fixtures the south coast side will play in the third division this year.

Pompey are favourites going into the meeting against Bristol Rovers, not only as the home side but on last year's form which saw the club finish in 8th place compared to the Gas' 17th place finish.

Any fans aware of the two sides' recent histories on the first day of the campaign, may also expect an easy three points for Portsmouth - no team in the EFL have gone longer without an opening day win than Bristol Rovers.

The West Country side last won their first fixture of a season in 2011, an away coup over AFC Wimbledon, losing nine matches and drawing two since then. Since 2011, Portsmouth have impressed early doors with four wins, five draws and just two losses over that period.

Portsmouth welcome Bristol Rovers to Fratton Park on Saturday (Image: Getty Images)

Last time out, Pompey travelled to eventual Play-Off Champions Sheffield Wednesday to start their League One campaign in a six-goal thriller that finished 3-3. Connor Ogilvie, Michael Jacobs and Colby Bishop were on target for Portsmouth at Hillsborough, with the Owls' Lee Gregory sent off in the 93rd minute.

It bodes well for Mousinho and his side, but Portsmouth fans weren’t all to excited when seeing the trend shared online by FootballRates.com . One fan wrote: “Did not need to see this before Saturday. Pompeys existence is based on being a streak buster and making Charlton looked world class.”

Meanwhile, others wrote “I think we all know what happens next” and “nailed on a 1-0 loss from a Brown goal in the 90th minute”.

Here's how both Portsmouth and Bristol Rovers have fared in opening day meetings since 2011/12.

Portsmouth opening day record

2022/23 - Sheffield Wednesday 3 - 3 Portsmouth

2021/22 - Fleetwood Town 0 - 1 Portsmouth

2020/21 - Portsmouth 0 - 0 Shrewsbury Town

2019/20 - Shrewsbury Town 1 -0 Portsmouth

2018/19 - Portsmouth 1 - 0 Luton Town

2017/18 - Portsmouth 2 - 0 Rochdale

2016/17 - Portsmouth 1 - 1 Carlisle United

2015/16 - Portsmouth 3 - 0 Dagenham & Redbridge

2014/15 - Exeter City 1 - 1 Portsmouth

2013/14 - Portsmouth 1 - 4 Oxford United

2012/13 - Portsmouth 1 - 1 Bournemouth

2011/12 - Middlesbrough 2 - 2 Portsmouth

W - 4, D - 6, L - 2

Bristol Rovers opening day record

2022/23 - Bristol Rovers 1 - 2 Forest Green Rovers

2021/22 - Mansfield Town 2 - 1 Bristol Rovers

2020/21 - Sunderland 1 - 1 Bristol Rovers

2019/20 - Blackpool 2 - 0 Bristol Rovers

2018/19 - Peterborough 2 -1 Bristol Rovers

2017/18 - Charlton 1 - 0 Bristol Rovers

2016/17 - Scunthorpe 3 - 1 Bristol Rovers

2015/16 - Bristol Rovers 0 - 1 Northampton

2014/15 - Bristol Rovers 0 - 0 Grimsby

2013/14 - Exeter City 2 - 1 Bristol Rovers

2012/13 - Bristol Rovers 0 - 2 Oxford United

2011/12 - AFC Wimbledon 2 - 3 Bristol Rovers