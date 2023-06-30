Pompey have certainly made use of the free transfer market so far this summer.

Of their seven signings to date, four have stemmed from player availability as their contracts with their respective clubs run down.

Indeed, Will Norris, Connor Shaughnessy, Ben Stevenson and Jack Sparkes have all been recruited for nothing after the Blues made the most of their contract status.

All four – along with other new signings Terry Devlin, Christian Saydee and Anthony Scully - were present for training this week as Pompey began in earnest their preparations for the 2023-24 campaign.

But what other free transfers are still available as we enter July, with June 30 often the point with which a contract expires?

Not everyone coming to the end of their pre-existing deals have been snapped up – as released Pompey players Ryan Tunnicliffe, Kieron Freeman and Michael Jacobs can testify to.

Of course, there’s plenty of time still remaining for this trio and others to sort their futures out – even with their existing clubs in some cases. But here’s 16 League One players who are yet to reach an agreement with any club to date and will become official free agents come Saturday.

Note: compensation might need to be paid for some.

