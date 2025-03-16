17 cracking images as 3,624 Portsmouth away fans continue Championship rollercoaster ride at Preston North End's Deepdale

By Mark McMahon
Published 16th Mar 2025, 05:00 BST
We all knew it was never going to be easy staying in the Championship.

But if someone had told us at 3pm last Sunday - when Pompey were 10 points clear of the relegation zone after victory against Leeds – that the gap would be reduced to four by 5pm on Saturday, we’d have questioned their sanity!

Yet, low and belowed, after back-to-back defeats against Plymouth and Preston North End, that’s exactly the predicament the Blues find themselves in as their Championship rollercoaster continues.

John Mousinho cut a furious figure at the final whistle as he watched from the sidelines his side throw away a share of the points against a PNE side that struggle for goals.

But when Pompey have a penchant for conceding amid a season hampered by defensive injuries, it's unfortunately never over until the referee blows the final whistle.

Pompey will now have to regroup again with eight ‘cup finals’ remaining between now and the end of the season.

More twists and turns are inevitable. We just hope those fans who travel home and away have the stomach for it!

Speaking of the fans, here’s our favourite pictures from Saturday’s trip to Lancashire.

See if you can spot anyone you know among the 3,624 who made the round trip.

3.624 Blues fans made the trip to Preston North End.

1. Pompey fans at Deepdale

3.624 Blues fans made the trip to Preston North End.

Pompey fans were back at Preston's Deepdale for the first time since March 2013.

2. Pompey fans at Deepdale

Pompey fans were back at Preston's Deepdale for the first time since March 2013.

Pompey fans have just four more away days between now and the end of the season.

3. Pompey fans at Deepdale

Pompey fans have just four more away days between now and the end of the season.

All set for the big game!

4. Pompey fans at Deepdale

All set for the big game!

