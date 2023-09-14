Watch more videos on Shots!

The 2023/24 League One season is well underway following the closure of the transfer window. Portsmouth are off to a very strong start, having entered an unbeaten run and banked 12 points so far, seeing them sit fifth in the table but just two points behind league leaders Stevenage.

It was a very busy summer for nearly all involved and the embers of the hectic window are still flickering. Take a look at some of the latest news for Pompey’s League One rivals following the recent Deadline Day.

20-goal star discusses failed Derby loan link

Sheffield Wednesday’s Michael Smith had been linked to a move away from the club during the summer after Derby County tabled a loan bid to reunite him with his former manager Paul Warne. However, the Owls swiftly rejected the offer and there has since been a discussion between Smith and Xisco over his future.

Speaking to The Star, the 31-year-old said the two had an ‘honest conversation’ and the boss assured him he was involved in Wednesday’s plans, especially after tallying an impressive 20 goals and eight assists last season.

“That shut down anything, especially in my head, to suggest I’d be moving on,” Smith said. “I was desperate to stay here, getting promoted with the club I was desperate to give the Championship another crack and do it with Wednesday.

“With one of my previous managers being at the club [Derby] and having worked with him before, I think the link was always going to be there.”

League One star retires due to injuries

Oxford United’s Sam Baldock has announced his retirement from football after admitting his series of injuries ‘became too much’ for him to work through. The 34-year-old signed for the League One side last February until the end of the season and then extended his contract for another two years.

However, after injuries plagued his time at his boyhood club, Baldock has decided to hang up his boots and take on a role as Business Development Analyst with the club. He previously represented the likes of West Ham, Brighton and Bristol City.