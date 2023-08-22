Pompey fans have been told that tickets for their League One trip to Derby next month will be going on sale soon.

An allocation of just over 3,000 seats has been handed to the Blues, guaranteeing scenes similar to April when 3,120 Pompey supporters made a racket throughout the 1-1 draw with the Rams.

There’s no doubt all 3,000-plus seats will be snapped up in ultra-quick time – especially with the Fratton Park outfit adopting a new loyalty points-based system for both home and away games to ensure the most engaged supporters receive priority access to tickets.

But what can Blues fans expect from rival League One clubs when it comes to away allocation numbers this term?

Recently, @_The72 revealed the figures that third-tier clubs will be working towards when it comes to allowing away fans into their grounds.

There’s scope for these numbers to go up if a request is made – and even down. But these are the totals all clubs will be working on, according to @_The72.

Note: Pompey’s new’s Milton End stand will have a capacity of 3,115 once completed, with visiting club’s generally allocated between 1,400 to 2,000 tickets.

1 . Barnsley - Oakwell 2023-24 away allocation: 5,000. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2 . Blackpool - Bloomfield Road 2023-24 away allocation: 2,500. Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

3 . Bolton Wanderers - University of Bolton Stadium 2023-24 away allocation: 5,100. Photo: Paul Thompson Photo Sales