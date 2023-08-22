News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Pompey brought 3,120 fans with them to Derby's Pride Park last seasonPompey brought 3,120 fans with them to Derby's Pride Park last season
Pompey brought 3,120 fans with them to Derby's Pride Park last season

2023-24 League One away allocations per club - including Portsmouth, Bolton, Barnsley and Derby: gallery

Pompey fans have been told that tickets for their League One trip to Derby next month will be going on sale soon.
By Mark McMahon
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 13:13 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 13:22 BST

An allocation of just over 3,000 seats has been handed to the Blues, guaranteeing scenes similar to April when 3,120 Pompey supporters made a racket throughout the 1-1 draw with the Rams.

There’s no doubt all 3,000-plus seats will be snapped up in ultra-quick time – especially with the Fratton Park outfit adopting a new loyalty points-based system for both home and away games to ensure the most engaged supporters receive priority access to tickets.

But what can Blues fans expect from rival League One clubs when it comes to away allocation numbers this term?

Recently, @_The72 revealed the figures that third-tier clubs will be working towards when it comes to allowing away fans into their grounds.

There’s scope for these numbers to go up if a request is made – and even down. But these are the totals all clubs will be working on, according to @_The72.

Note: Pompey’s new’s Milton End stand will have a capacity of 3,115 once completed, with visiting club’s generally allocated between 1,400 to 2,000 tickets.

2023-24 away allocation: 5,000.

1. Barnsley - Oakwell

2023-24 away allocation: 5,000. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
2023-24 away allocation: 2,500.

2. Blackpool - Bloomfield Road

2023-24 away allocation: 2,500. Photo: PAUL ELLIS

Photo Sales
2023-24 away allocation: 5,100.

3. Bolton Wanderers - University of Bolton Stadium

2023-24 away allocation: 5,100. Photo: Paul Thompson

Photo Sales
2023-24 away allocation: 1,500.

4. Bristol Rovers - the Memorial Stadium

2023-24 away allocation: 1,500. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BoltonBarnsleyLeague OnePortsmouthDerbyBluesFratton ParkPompey