The Fratton faithful had just witnessed their side secure their first home win of the Championship season. They saw more evidence of real progress on the pitch as the Blues produced another eye-catching display to beat Preston North End. The win move John Mousinho’s side off the bottom of the table. And, oh yes, there was also the goalscoring return of Colby Bishop – three months after he under went open-heart surgery.
So not a bad day at all, as you can see. It’s just a pity all that good news is now followed immediately by an international break!
There’s two weeks now before the Blues are back in action at Blackburn. Meanwhile, the Fratton faithful will have to wait until Millwall’s visit to PO4 on Wednesday, November 27, for their next home game.
That seems likes ages to wait. In the meantime, here’s our favourite images of the fans and their match-day heroes from Saturday’s much-needed 3-1 win against Preston.
