So not a bad day at all, as you can see. It’s just a pity all that good news is now followed immediately by an international break!

There’s two weeks now before the Blues are back in action at Blackburn. Meanwhile, the Fratton faithful will have to wait until Millwall’s visit to PO4 on Wednesday, November 27, for their next home game.

That seems likes ages to wait. In the meantime, here’s our favourite images of the fans and their match-day heroes from Saturday’s much-needed 3-1 win against Preston.

1 . Pompey fans back at Fratton Park The Pompey fans were treated to a 3-1 win against Preston. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Pompey fans back at Fratton Park A crowd of 20,295 witnessed Pompey's 3-1 win against PNE at Fratton Park. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . Pompey fans back at Fratton Park The Pompey fans were treated to a 3-1 win against Preston. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales