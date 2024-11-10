23 superb images as 19,233 Portsmouth fans celebrate special day against Preston North End at Fratton Park

By Mark McMahon
Published 10th Nov 2024, 19:00 BST
There were plenty of happy faces spotted around Fratton Park on Saturday – and rightly so!

The Fratton faithful had just witnessed their side secure their first home win of the Championship season. They saw more evidence of real progress on the pitch as the Blues produced another eye-catching display to beat Preston North End. The win move John Mousinho’s side off the bottom of the table. And, oh yes, there was also the goalscoring return of Colby Bishop – three months after he under went open-heart surgery.

So not a bad day at all, as you can see. It’s just a pity all that good news is now followed immediately by an international break!

There’s two weeks now before the Blues are back in action at Blackburn. Meanwhile, the Fratton faithful will have to wait until Millwall’s visit to PO4 on Wednesday, November 27, for their next home game.

That seems likes ages to wait. In the meantime, here’s our favourite images of the fans and their match-day heroes from Saturday’s much-needed 3-1 win against Preston.

The Pompey fans were treated to a 3-1 win against Preston.

1. Pompey fans back at Fratton Park

The Pompey fans were treated to a 3-1 win against Preston. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
A crowd of 20,295 witnessed Pompey's 3-1 win against PNE at Fratton Park.

2. Pompey fans back at Fratton Park

A crowd of 20,295 witnessed Pompey's 3-1 win against PNE at Fratton Park. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
The Pompey fans were treated to a 3-1 win against Preston.

3. Pompey fans back at Fratton Park

The Pompey fans were treated to a 3-1 win against Preston. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
A crowd of 20,295 witnessed Pompey's 3-1 win against PNE at Fratton Park.

4. Pompey fans back at Fratton Park

A crowd of 20,295 witnessed Pompey's 3-1 win against PNE at Fratton Park. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Fratton ParkPreston North EndPortsmouthBluesJohn MousinhoMillwallBlackburn
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice