And that’s exactly what he got as PO4 proved a tough place to be for Chris Wilder’s Blades.

A bearpit atmosphere greeted their arrival and remained in place throughout the entertaining goalless draw.

It might not have been the win Mousinho graved, but with the Blues ending a run of successive Fratton Park defeats following a tough start to their Championship campaign, it was a massive step in the right direction.

Fellow promotion winners Oxford United are next up at Fratton Park, with another cracking atmosphere expected.

In the meantime, here’s 25 of our favourite Pompey fans’ pictures from the visit of the Blades.

See if you can spot anyone you know!

