25 superb photos of Portsmouth fans as 20,330-strong bearpit Fratton Park atmosphere greets Sheffield United: gallery

By Mark McMahon
Published 29th Sep 2024, 07:00 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2024, 08:22 BST
During his pre-match media duties, Pompey boss John Mousinho asked both the players and fans to make Fratton Park as intimidating as possble for the visit of Sheffield United.

And that’s exactly what he got as PO4 proved a tough place to be for Chris Wilder’s Blades.

A bearpit atmosphere greeted their arrival and remained in place throughout the entertaining goalless draw.

Meanwhile, the team played their part on the pitch as they held their recently-relegated Premier League visitors to a goalless draw.

It might not have been the win Mousinho graved, but with the Blues ending a run of successive Fratton Park defeats following a tough start to their Championship campaign, it was a massive step in the right direction.

Fellow promotion winners Oxford United are next up at Fratton Park, with another cracking atmosphere expected.

In the meantime, here’s 25 of our favourite Pompey fans’ pictures from the visit of the Blades.

See if you can spot anyone you know!

The Pompey fans certainly delivered after John Mousinho asked fans to make Frattonn Park as intimidating as possible for the visit of the Blades.

1. Pompey fans at Fratton Park

The Pompey fans certainly delivered after John Mousinho asked fans to make Frattonn Park as intimidating as possible for the visit of the Blades. Photo: Jason Brown

Loud,. proud and full of Pompey passion.

2. Pompey fans at Fratton Park

Loud,. proud and full of Pompey passion. Photo: Jason Brown

Excitement build ahead of the big game

3. Pompey fans at Fratton Park

Excitement build ahead of the big game Photo: Jason Brown

Pompey recorded their biggest crowd of the season on Saturday, with 20,330 packed inside Fratton Park for the visit of Sheffield United

4. Pompey fans at Fratton Park

Pompey recorded their biggest crowd of the season on Saturday, with 20,330 packed inside Fratton Park for the visit of Sheffield United Photo: Jason Brown

