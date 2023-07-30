Pompey fans were given one last chance to see John Mousinho’s new-look team in action as the Blues hosted Championship Bristol City at Fratton Park on Saturday.

A crowd of 7,986 was recorded, with 1,802 of them being of a Robins persuasion, as the curtain came down on a pre-season schedule that has seen Pompey introduce 12 new faces to the Fratton faithful.

Ten of those summer signings were on show as PO4 welcomed the Blues back for the first time since last season’s final day draw against Wycombe Wanderers nearly three months ago.

Yet there was to be no victory on their Fratton debuts, with City running out 1-0 winners thanks to Mark Sykes’ 50th-minute strike.

Nevertheless, it was still good to be back on home soil, getting back into match-day routines and seeing plenty of new Pompey shirts on display as everything gears up for next Saturday’s season-opener against Bristol Rovers.

Our trusted and excellent snapper Jason Brown was also back into his match-day groove, as he supplied us with these superb fan pictures from the visit of Bristol City.

See if you can spot yourself or a loved on the crowd.

1 . Pompey back at Fratton Park Pompey fans were back into their Fratton Park routines as the footie returned to PO4 after a near three-month absence on Saturday Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

