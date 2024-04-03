However, it didn’t stop the Fratton faithful coming out in their thousands to see John Mousinho’s side edge closer to a return to the Championship.

The entertaining 2-2 draw kept Paul Warne’s men firmly at bay, with the Blues remaining five points clear at the top with a game in hand on their nearest challengers for the League One crown.

The 2,154 travelling Derby fans who made their way to the south coast for the hugely anticipated fixture also contributed to a cracking atmosphere that will have been broadcast to more than 100 countries around the world thanks to Sky Sports’ live coverage of the occasion.

But it will be Pompey supporters who will be more comfortable with their side’s current situation after they witnessed their troops remain comfortably in control of their title aspirations. Indeed, just seven points from the Blues’ remaining five games is required to secure promption back to the Championship, while eight more points guarantees the League One title.

It’s clearly exciting times for all Pompey supporters. Here’s our favourite images for the Fratton faithful during last night’s pulsating game at PO4.

