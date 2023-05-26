29 photos which capture Portsmouth’s £11.5m Fratton Park redevelopment over past year: in pictures
Much-needed redevelopment work has taken place all across the Blues’ home in recent years, with significant reprofiling in the North & South stands as well as the Milton End.
The £11.5m project, which looks set to cost £12m once work is completed in January 2024, will see the old girl’s capacity climb back to more than 20,000.
Despite work originally starting in the North Stand upper in 2021, major work in the lower section, along with the South Stand, took place throughout the 2022 off-season.
Work then began on the Milton End last November, which has since been ramped up following this season’s conclusion.
With major reprofiling of Pompey’s home taking place, we’ve taken a look at the best 29 photos over the past year which captures the redevelopment work.