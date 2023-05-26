News you can trust since 1877
29 photos which capture Portsmouth’s £11.5m Fratton Park redevelopment over past year: in pictures

Fratton Park has undergone a major facelift over the past 12 months.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 26th May 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 17:24 BST

Much-needed redevelopment work has taken place all across the Blues’ home in recent years, with significant reprofiling in the North & South stands as well as the Milton End.

The £11.5m project, which looks set to cost £12m once work is completed in January 2024, will see the old girl’s capacity climb back to more than 20,000.

Despite work originally starting in the North Stand upper in 2021, major work in the lower section, along with the South Stand, took place throughout the 2022 off-season.

Work then began on the Milton End last November, which has since been ramped up following this season’s conclusion.

With major reprofiling of Pompey’s home taking place, we’ve taken a look at the best 29 photos over the past year which captures the redevelopment work.

The completed North and South Stands at Fratton Park.

1. Fratton Park redevelopment

The completed North and South Stands at Fratton Park. Photo: Jason Brown

Work on the North lower originally began in early 2022, with working taking place on the western side of the stand in the second half of the 2021-22 campaign.

2. Fratton Park redevelopment

Work on the North lower originally began in early 2022, with working taking place on the western side of the stand in the second half of the 2021-22 campaign. Photo: Joe Pepler

With work on the western side of the stand complete, development on the eastern side began following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.

3. Fratton Park redevelopment

With work on the western side of the stand complete, development on the eastern side began following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Redevelopment work taking place on the eastern side of the North Stand lower in June 2022.

4. Fratton Park redevelopment

Redevelopment work taking place on the eastern side of the North Stand lower in June 2022. Photo: Habibur Rahman

