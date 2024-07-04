Pompey have quickly ramped up their transfer business activities with five new players added to John Mousinho’s ranks since the summer window opened. Jordan Williams was announced as a Blue on the first day of the window and, while there was a near two week gap before the next signing was announced, it did not disappoint with Josh Murphy, Reuban Swann, Jordan Archer and most recently Sammy Silvera all pledging their 2024/25 loyalties to Fratton Park.