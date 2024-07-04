The 30 Premier League free agents Portsmouth could still sign ahead of 2024-25 Championship season

Pompey’s transfer business is heating up as they prepare for their warm-weather training camp.

Pompey have quickly ramped up their transfer business activities with five new players added to John Mousinho’s ranks since the summer window opened. Jordan Williams was announced as a Blue on the first day of the window and, while there was a near two week gap before the next signing was announced, it did not disappoint with Josh Murphy, Reuban Swann, Jordan Archer and most recently Sammy Silvera all pledging their 2024/25 loyalties to Fratton Park.

However, there is still plenty of time for further transfers to take placem with many of the Fratton faithful hopeful there will be more signings to come.

As Pompey bid to build a highly competitive Championship squad, here are 30 footballers Pompey could sign for free that last competed in the Premier League...

Last club - Fulham, Market value - £510,000

2. Tyrese Francois, Midfielder

Last club - Fulham, Market value - £510,000 | Getty Images

Last club - Liverpool, Market value - £510,000.

3. Adrian, Goalkeeper

Last club - Liverpool, Market value - £510,000. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Last club - Crystal Palace. Market value - £595,000

4. James Tomkins, Defender

Last club - Crystal Palace. Market value - £595,000 | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images

