Pompey are ready to rekindle their interest in Aussie midfielder Aiden O’Neill.

And the Blues will hope Standard Liege’s financial woes could help them to land a bargain in the former Burnley man.

Pompey have seen a bid rejected for the 25-year-old, according to reports, as they continue their preparations for the Championship.

Plymouth have been credited with being keen on O’Neill, who has three years remaining on his existing deal with the Belgian side.

And John Mousinho will hope his club’s long-running interest in the Socceroos man leaves them well placed to get a move over the line.

Pompey were hot on O’Neill’s trail last year, as they cast their net wide and scoured the Australian market for talent.

A lot of due diligence was carried out on the Brisbane-born talent on that occasion, before he opted for a move to Standard.

It was a season of struggle, however, as one of the continent’s historic footballing names became embroiled in financial difficulties under the 777 Partners group who failed to buy Everton.

That led to a Standard transfer ban and their assets being frozen, with it now apparent they are looking to cash in on players.

That leaves Pompey well placed to make their move, though there is said to be interest from Turkey and the MLS for the player.

It could well be that a similar path is taken to that of Sammy Silveri, with the Blues quickly ready to pounce for another Aussie when the chance arose because of work previously carried out.

O’Neil would bring drive as well as the ability to chip in with some eye-catching goals from a deep-lying midfield position.

Pompey are known to be looking to strengthen in that area of the pitch ahead of their Championship return after 12 years.

Marlon Pack, Tom Lowery, Ben Stevenson, Owen Moxon and Terry Devlin are the contracted central midfield players next term at present, in addition to new youngster Reuben Swann.

It’s now clear Joe Morrell’s future lies away from PO4, with the Wales man confirming his exit last night.

It’s been an impressive start to the window once again from Pompey, with five players recruited in less than five weeks.