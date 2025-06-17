4 Portsmouth players who will probably leave this summer, 6 who definitely won’t

The transfer window is now open again, with there now a clear run of trading available to clubs until the close of play at 7pm on September 1. Pompey will be active in strengthening their squad and that means some likely departures while others, for different reasons, will be going nowhere. Here’s the inside track on how things stand.

Colby Bishop

Pompey’s untouchable No9. Signed a new contract in February keeping him at Fratton Park until 2028, and is fundamental to his side’s approach under John Mousinho - a fact underlined by the 28-year-old starting every league game after his return in November. Difficult to see a situation where it’s not a similar scenario next term.

Terry Devlin

Terry Devlin has established himself as a firm favourite at Fratton Park | Getty Images

Terry Devlin contract until 2028

What a season of development it was for the Northern Ireland man, as he showed his mettle at Championship level. A total 35 appearances with 14 starts would have been beyond the 21-year-old’s expectations, but he’s a player who’s grown with his club and looks capable of coming on the journey - Pompey clearly believe so after he signed a new deal until 2028 in February.

Connor Ogilvie

Ogilvie continued to improve as the season went on and cemented that left-back spot as his own. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

What a turnaround it was for Connor Ogilvie. The left-back went from looking like a Pompey weak link who wouldn’t last beyond Christmas after stepping up to the Championship, to one the Blues top performers. Yes, it was a touch baptism at the level against a who’s who of second tier wingers, but Ogilvie adjusted to the pace of the division superbly. Will now start as first choice in his position next term.

Regan Poole

Regan Poole has had a rollercoaster Pompey stay. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Regan Poole: Flying start, injury hell and Pompey fightback

What a tumultuous two years it’s been at Fratton Park for Regan Poole. Went from being arguably Pompey’s best player and a Wales international debut to a season-wrecking knee injury and 11 months on the sidelines. The centre-back returned in September and admitted to form struggles after so long out, but finished the season strongly and a new deal which could tie to Pompey until the summer of 2028 spoke of reciprocal commitment between player and club.

Conor Shaughnessy

Conor Shaughnessy will be out to show he’s a Championship performer after injury woes.

What a frustrating campaign it was for the man who scored the goal to deliver League One title glory in April of last year. Would Pompey have struggled so much early on with a fit Conor Shaughnessy in their back line? Probably not. Still, the centre-back returned with two starts in the final two games with a fully fit and firing Shaughnessy a key player for Mousinho’s men.

Harvey Blair

Pompey John Mousinho has indicated Harvey Blair is staying put next season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Liverpool signing’s wanted at Pompey

May seem an odd inclusion, but John Mousinho has already confirmed Harvey Blair will be staying put at Pompey next term. A development loan for the Liverpool signing didn’t seem out of the equation, but Mousinho is clear he wants the winger around. He said to The News in April: ‘We haven’t got that intention (of Blair going out on loan). My challenge to him is to come back in pre-season and challenge for the first team, I’ve actually got really high hopes of that.’

Ryley Towler

Ryley Towler celebrates against Swansea City on New Year's Day. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Towler is one of the most popular players in the Pompey dressing room and among supporters, but it’s evident there’s some reservations among the football operation about his long-term suitability as a Championship performer. Towler hasn’t seen a minute’s action since the 5-1 battering at West Brom in January, and the outlook isn’t going to improve. Clearly loves Pompey and wants to stay, but if the centre-back wants minutes it’ll be away from PO4.

Christian Saydee

Christian Saydee celebrates his goal against Hull. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

John Mousinho has already confirmed to The News an exit for Christian Saydee will be considered this summer, with talk yesterday Wigan and Plymouth are interested in the fans’ favourite. Not that Pompey are chasing Saydee out the door, but an exit seems best for all parties at this stage.

Paddy Lane

Paddy Lane’s Pompey future is in the balance.

Pompey wingers future in balance

Paddy Lane, like Ryley Towler, is another player who loves life at Pompey and is appreciated by his club’s fanbase after his central role in League One title victory. The step up to the Championship didn’t go as hoped, however, with work to do for the 24-year-old to show he’s a second-tier operator after injury curtailed his season. He’s more than capable of doing that, but, by the same token, it’d be no surprise if the Blues viewed a departure as the path forward.

Abdoulaye Kamara

Abdoulaye Kamara is firmly out of favour at Pompey. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Like all Pompey’s contracted players, with a commitment made to them there’s no obligation for them to leave - and in Abdoulaye Kamara’s case it’s three years. John Mousinho has diplomatically spoken about the Blues’ change in approach last season impacting the Borussia Dortmund signing but one start - and a terrible Wycombe showing at that - pretty much says where things stand with the Guinean.