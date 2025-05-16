Latest: Portsmouth boss reveals plans over Paddy Lane’s future with big call

Paddy Lane’s Pompey future is one of those under the microscope. Blues boss John Mousinho today discusses what lies ahead for the League One title winner and big fans’ favourite.

Paddy Lane has been told he needs to make a ‘massive impact’ at Pompey next term and showcase himself as a Championship operator.

John Mousinho told the winger he needs to return at full throttle in pre-season, and prove he’s a better player than he showed in his maiden campaign at the level.

But Mousinho revealed the League One champion is not one of his squad members who’s been told they are free to seek a future away from Fratton Park.

Still, the Blues boss has been honest about what’s required to make it work for the popular figure moving forward at PO4.

Lane played a starring creative role in the memorable title win, bagging 20 goal contributions comprising 12 goals and eight assists. The 24-year-old found the going tougher this term, however, with a single goal and assist before a knee injury curtailed his season in January.

Mousinho is clear about what’s required now for the skilful operator, who is about to enter the final year of his existing deal. He wants Lane to finish his injury rehab and return in pre-season ready to show he can cut it in the Championship, both in terms of physicality and ability.

Mousinho said: ‘Paddy’s big challenge first of all is to come back fit and prove himself in terms of fitness. He then needs to take himself to the next level in terms of sharpness and Championship athleticism.

‘So he needs to come back firing, be at it and prove himself to be a Championship winger.

‘He played enough games last year, he played a few games and was just starting to get into his stride before he got injured.

‘It’s another big year for him. I haven’t said to Paddy he’s going to be more peripheral, I’ve said to him by the time he returns he has the opportunity to have an impact and he needs to have a massive impact.

‘That’s coming back, being fit and being fresh and actually saying where he was this time last year - he needs to be better than that. Absolutely.

‘He’s coming up against a different level of Championship full-back - better defenders, better athletes and better all-round defenders.

An iconic image of Pompey's Paddy Lane celebrating the League One title win. Pic: Getty | Getty Images

‘So when I talk about Paddy coming back and making an impact I don’t just mean athletically, though there’s work to do there, it’s making sure football-wise he’s up to the level as well.’

While some players, like Christian Saydee, have been told they can move on this summer to find the regular playing time they’re not likely to find at Pompey, the outlook appears slightly different for Lane.

The 2023 arrival from Fleetwood is being tasked with showing he can make the Championship grade by his boss moving forward. An assessment then has to be made over whether he’s responded to that challenge, to have a Pompey future.

Mousinho added: ‘It can be difficult. If you look at the raw numbers, Paddy scored 11 goals for the League One-winning side and got a number of assists as well.

‘He managed to get off the mark at home against Swansea with just the one goal, so Paddy will want to have more of a contribution than that.

‘He managed to get himself going towards the back end and there was times when he was left out, which he was frustrated with. I just think this now is a good opportunity and good challenge for him.’