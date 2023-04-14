Twenty-seven down, three more to go.

The travelling Pompey faithful are coming to the end of the road – as far as the 2022-23 season is concerned anyway!

Tomorrow’s trip to Shrewsbury represents their penultimate Saturday on the motorways that connect Fratton Park to their league and cup opponents.

And with just 11 wins away from home to show for those long hours on the go to date, that loyalty has to be applauded.

In total 43,488 Blues supporters have entered the turnstiles at the away end of each of those grounds.

Again, that’s an extraordinary figure bearing mind Pompey’s geographical location to many teams in League One – plus midweek trips to the likes of Fleetwood and Accrington.

While there’s been little to celebrate on the road this term – those 11 wins are equalled by 11 loses – we thought we’d look back on that terrific support with some of our favourite away-day pictures from the season so far.

See if you can spot yourself among the crowd as the Pompey faithful made their support known time and time again.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth supporters continue to demonstrate tremendous loyalty as club make Derby announcement

1 . Portsmouth fans during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth at The Valley, London, England on 17 October 2022. Portsmouth fans during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth at The Valley, London, England on 17 October 2022. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Sheffield Wednesday (a) 2,135 Pompey fans made the opening day of the season trip to Hillsborough. Photo: Malcolm Bryce Photo Sales

3 . Sheffield Wednesday (a) Pompey drew their opening day of the season game against the Owls 3-3. Photo: Malcolm Bryce Photo Sales

4 . Cardiff (a) 1,114 Pompey fans travelled to Cardiff in the Carabao Cup back in August. Photo: Dan Minto Photo Sales