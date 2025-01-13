5 truths and 3 Portsmouth transfer lies as we approach halfway point of window

It’s been a fairly lively start for Pompey with deals for defender Rob Atkinson and midfielder Isaac Hayden across the line.
That’s been matched by the volume of names and speculation which has been steadily growing since the end of last year.
As ever, some of the names and talking points surrounding Pompey’s activity has credibility - with a lot of the other issues having less substance.
So using out contacts and knowledge of the situation at PO4, we’ve pulled together some of the transfer truths so far - and those window duds which need throwing in the bin.
From left to right: Hayden Matthews, Cammy Devlin, Thomas Waddingham and Joe Gelhardt have all been part of the Pompey transfer window narrative - with varying levels of credibility.
2. Thomas Waddingham
The Aussie starlet is a name which has surfaced this month and has credibility. Sheffield Wednesday and QPR are the other names in the frame, with both said to have placed bids for the ‘teenage sensation’.
The News reported last week John Mousinho would welcome the 19-year-old, who wouldn't occupy one of the 25-man squad slots in play in the Championship because of his age, but isn't viewed as an option for now. The latest on Waddingham from sources in Australia is it's Pompey who are favourites to land the Brisbane Roar man's goalscoring talent.
3. Need a left-back
John Mousinho has stressed the need for flexibility this month with the transfer window dynamic constantly evolving. The left-back picture is a case in point with Pompey now pursuing an option in that department this month.
It wasn’t a consideration a few weeks ago, but the fact that Jacob Farrell may require knee surgery - effectively ending his season - has now made competition for Connor Ogilvie a priority.
The first thought was that would likely be a young player, but John Mousinho has now stated a flexible option who can fill the berth among other positions could be the way to go - and isn't ruling out an older player to do so.
4. Hayden Matthews
Another Aussie Pompey have been following for some time is Sydney FC’s central defender.
A bid was made Matthews before the close of the summer window with interest being maintained, but Bristol City’s Rob Atkinson is the player for now landed in that area.
Again, John Mousinho open to having a player of the potential of Matthews, but only as a supplement to the key additions to impact a Championship survival fight now.
