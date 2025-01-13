5 truths and 3 Portsmouth transfer lies as we approach halfway point of window

3 . Need a left-back

John Mousinho has stressed the need for flexibility this month with the transfer window dynamic constantly evolving. The left-back picture is a case in point with Pompey now pursuing an option in that department this month. It wasn’t a consideration a few weeks ago, but the fact that Jacob Farrell may require knee surgery - effectively ending his season - has now made competition for Connor Ogilvie a priority. The first thought was that would likely be a young player, but John Mousinho has now stated a flexible option who can fill the berth among other positions could be the way to go - and isn’t ruling out an older player to do so. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages