55 Pompey wingers and wide midfielders - but who'll be crowned fans' favourite?

But it is where we are with the tournament to find your favourite Pompey winger or wide midfielder.

After my initial plea for nominations appeared in the Sports Mail last week then on portsmouth.co.uk and Twitter on Tuesday, I had 27 wide boys put forward.

Reasonable, but five short of a neat 32 for a straight knockout competition. I knew you could do better so asked for another five names... and got another 28.

Patrik Berger / Picture: Getty

The result is, frankly, an awkward number to deal with. But because this column is a democratic one I decided not to cut anyone out myself and leave it to the readers, aka the electorate.

So – and please pay attention and take notes here – 19 of the most-suggested wingers and wide midfielders will go straight into the last 32. They are: Darren Anderton, Patrik Berger, Mark Chamberlain, Andres D’Alessandro, Jack Froggatt, Paul Hall, Kevin Harper, Peter Harris, Vince Hilaire, Nicky Jennings, Jamal Lowe, Lomana Lualua, Kevin O’Callaghan, Preki, Alan Rogers, Steve Stone, John Utaka, Jed Wallace and Steve Wigley.

It’s a stellar line-up isn’t it? You’d think the eventual winner would come from that lot but there are 36 other names in the frame.

These have been placed into 12 qualifying groups of three, and the winner of each group – plus the one runner-up with the highest percentage of his vote – will join the other 19 in the last 32 draw which you’ll see first in next weekend’s Sports Mail.

Jamal Lowe / Picture: Getty

To take part in the qualifying voting, check out my Twitter (@stevebone1) today (Sunday) and back your favourites. Updates will also be posted on portsmouth.co.uk and it should be a barrel-load of fun! I stress ‘should’...

Footnote: A number (two) of fans have told me Mick Fillery never once left the centre circle while playing for Pompey. I am prepared to accept this, but he's in this vote anyway. You don't have to vote for him, though...

Andres D'Alessandro / Picture: Getty