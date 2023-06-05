9 League One free agents Portsmouth could sign this summer in key areas

Portsmouth have a number of players who are facing summer exits as their contracts come to an end. John Mousinho will want to kick on from this season’s eighth-place finish and look to pursue promotion into the Championship in the upcoming campaign.

He will need to bolster his ranks though, especially if a number of first team players are headed for pastures new. We’ve taken a look at 10 players Pompey could look to sign, who are also set to be available as free agents this transfer window.

Callum Paterson

The main area Pompey need to strengthen is their attack, particulary in the No.9 role. Right now, Colby Bishop is the only recognised natural striker in the senior set up, so back-up or even competition for him should be a summer priority.

Callum Paterson’s contract with Sheffield Wednesday is due to expire and he could be natural fit, having been a reliable goalscorer for Hearts, Cardiff City, and the Owls, who will return to the Championship next season following their promotion.

Sheffield Wednesday’s Callum Paterson on the ball

Michael Hector

Portsmouth are also slightly short on centre-back options, with Clark Robertson set to leave the club and Haji Mnoga out of favour, having already been sent on loan several times. Michael Hector’s contract with Charlton is expiring this month and having played for the likes of Fulham, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Aberdeen, he has a wealth of experience across different leagues.

Luke Thomas

Owen Dale is set to return to Blackpool after his loan spell with Pompey, leaving only Reeco Hackett to fill the natural right-wing position. Mousinho will need to stack out his options on the right if the team want to maximise creativity and pursue a spot in the Championship next season.

Luke Thomas is due to leave Barnsley and while his goalscoring contribution rate may be lower than other wingers, he would be a good back-up option for Mousinho.

Matthew Pennington

Another centre-back option Pompey could consider this summer is Matthew Pennington, who is set to leave Shrewsbury as a free agent. He can play centrally and also on the right when required and he is known to get involved in the attacking action as well. Last season, Pennington contributed four goals and three assists in League One, and two goals in the FA Cup.

Macauley Bonne

Macauley Bonne had a quiet season for Charlton as he found himself out of favour. However, during the 2021/22 campaign, he notched 12 goals and four assists, including game-changing strikes which contributed to the Addicks’ top ten finish.

Luke Jephcott

Luke Jephcott is another reliable goalscorer who could be a strong addition to Portsmouth’s attack. At 23, he has a lot left in him to prove and has scored 37 goals during his time with Plymouth, where he is expected to leave at the end of this month.

Marvin Johnson

As well as being light on the right-hand side, Mousinho’s team are also in dire need of some new left-wingers. Michael Jacobs, Jayden Reid, and Ronan Curtis are all looking at leaving Portsmouth with their contracts coming to an end.

Marvin Johnson is set to leave Sheffield Wednesday this month, after tallying three goals and 14 assists during the 2022/23 season. The 32-year-old is naturally a left midfielder but he can operate on the wing and at left-back as well.

Paul Digby

Another Pompey area with very limited resources is the natural No.6 role — with Jay Mingi set to leave, they will have no natural defensive midfielders on the roster. Paul Digby could fit the bill, with him due to depart from Cambridge United this transfer window.

The 28-year-old captained the team for the majority of the 2022/23 season and bagged himself a goal and three assists along the way.

Archie Collins

