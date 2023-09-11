‘A big force on the south coast’: Portsmouth owner’s vision over ‘hidden asset’

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The American billionaire stated a conviction the invigorated club are Pompey’s ‘hidden asset’, as he aims to drive them forward over the next five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tornante are putting a focus on the progress of the female organisation, with the senior squad becoming semi-professional this summer as part of a five-figure investment.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new company has been created - Pompey Community Women’s Football Club - to ensure the set-up is a completely different entity from the men’s team.

There is a heavy Eisner influence on the board with Michael’s wife, Jane, chair and Georgia Eisner, Stacey Eisner, Terena Eisner and Eric Eisner involved.

The Pompey chairman outlined his determination to make the women succeed - and revealed a full-time side could be on the horizon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking as part of his visit last month, Eisner said: ‘The women’s team is taking up a lot of our time and is as exciting as anything we’re doing.

Pompey chairman Michael Eisner.

‘We now have a women’s board and had our first board meeting, which my wife chairs. I think she likes doing it, but she was recruited - she had no choice!

‘We talk about getting promoted - and success would be getting promoted to the first and second divisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There are more girls signing up for youth football in Portsmouth than there are boys.

‘This is going to be a big force in Portsmouth, a big force in the south coast.’

The new-look Pompey Women’s board also incorporates Pompey in the Community CEO Clare Martin MBE, who has long been a driving force for the charity.

The changes has brought a fresh energy to the set-up, with first-team head coach Jay Sadler epitomising the new verve amid a decent start to the new campaign in the FA Women’s National League Southern Premier Division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eisner feels the women’s club is a hidden gem and its value to Pompey will emerge moving forward.

‘Everyone knew the men’s team was an asset here which could be revitalised, but I think the hidden asset here is the women’s team.

‘When we talk about five years it’s going to be a major part of our organisation.