And the midfielder is adamant his team-mates have to take accountability for the departure of Danny Cowley

Michael Eisner and the Blues’ hierarchy are on the lookout for a new boss in a bid to rejuvenate their promotion hopes.

The Fratton Park outfit are without a win in their previous nine league games and have slumped to 12th in the table, in what now appears to be a monumental effort to reach the play-offs.

As news goes on over Cowley’s successor, Pack has revealed his team-mates are eager to find out their new boss

He told BBC Radio Solent: ‘The beauty of this week is that it’s a three-game week so there’s not an opportunity to.

‘We’re the same as everyone, looking at the odds, looking at who's been linked and it’s a big moment for the football club and it’s a big moment for us as players.

Marlon Pack.

‘I still feel there is an opportunity this season. Especially with our games in hand that we’ve got, we’re a good week away from being in the mix again.

‘It’s an important decision for the club to make and as players, of course you’re looking at behind the scenes.

‘Obviously, the focus is getting back to winning ways. With Bassey and everyone else in charge, I feel we’ve responded a little bit and hopefully we can win Saturday.

‘Whoever takes over can come in with a group who has a bit more confidence in them then maybe what’s showing at the minute.’

Pack was Cowley’s maiden signing of the summer window after he rejoined his boyhood club for a free transfer in June.

The 31-year-old insisted he was disappointed to see his former head coach depart Fratton Park and called for immediate action from his squad.

He added: ‘The gaffer was brilliant to me, initially for me signing. Danny and Nicky were brilliant human beings.

‘I’ve spoken before, as players when you get a bit older you have more of a conscience towards that.

‘We’ve got to take accountability as players that we haven’t been good enough regardless of the manager.

‘We’ve got a good enough group to be winning games of football. It’s not just down to them being in the hot seat, they are always going to take the brunt of it when things aren’t going well and that’s the nature of the business we’re in.

‘As players we need to take ownership and accountability and stand up and be counted.

‘There’s been too many times this season where we haven’t done it but I feel like there have been positives to take but it’s down to us.

‘There’s got to be less of this talking and more doing. We’re in an okay place mentally but it’s just wanting that little spark to keep the campaign going and I for one are sick and tired of not winning games of football and so is that group of players.

