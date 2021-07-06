That's how Madger Gomes has previously described as he bids to win a deal at Pompey.

As reported, the Spaniard is set to undergo a pre-season trial at Fratton Park following his release from Doncaster Rovers at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Gomes previously represented Villarreal, Liverpool, Leeds French side Sochaux and Croatian outfit NK Istra 1961 in his career before he was snapped up by Donny in 2019.

Former Doncaster midfielder Madger Gomesis due to go on trial with Pompey. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Gomes struggled to nail a regular starting spot during his two-year spell at the Keepmoat. In total, he made 55 appearances but only 22 were from the outset

However, the former Spain youth international displayed glimpses of his talent – and that's perhaps what has persuaded Danny Cowley to his cast his eye over him on the south coast.

During Gomes' maiden season at Doncaster in 2019-20, he had stiff competition for a place in Darren Moore's engine room.

With captain Ben Whiteman, stalwart James Coppinger and Arsenal loanee Ben Sheaf ahead in the pecking order, it meant opportunities were difficult.

However, there was a period before Christmas time when Gomes was given a sustained run in the starting XI after catching the eye in training.

Speaking to the Doncaster Free Press, Moore said: 'Madger has been superb. He's been absolutely superb in training. He's shown he has the bit between his teeth.

‘He's a very different midfielder to the two Bens.. Losing Matty Blair too, he's had to step in and make a difference to the team.

‘Madger manages the ball really, really well.

‘Long may his performances continue and while ever he is performing the way he is he gives himself a good platform to perform in the team."

‘I've wanted to try to bring him into midfield to manage the game a bit better and gain control of the game a bit better," he said.

‘Madger brings you that. He brings you that speed and ferocity but at the same time, he uses the ball really well. He's got great control and energy levels to get around the pitch.

‘Testament to him he's been wonderful in there so I've been pleased with what he's been showing."

Despite a stop-start first year at Donny, Gomes was linked with Sheffield Wednesday in March 2020, although a move failed to materialise.

He instead reported back to Donny for his second year – and hit the ground running in 2020-21.

The 24-year-old plundered four goals in the opening fives games, earning him further rave reviews from Moore.

The former Pompey defender said: ‘It is really important for Madger Gomes to add goals to his game this season.

‘We know he has a lovely left foot on him. He’s looked very strong especially when he came back this summer.

‘Madger’s a clever player, he sees passes, can quicken up the play and a wonderful appetite and desire.

‘This summer he has come back in good shape and good form and it’s now down to him how well and far he can take this season.'

Again, Gomes couldn't keep up those exploits, with his form tailing off as the season wore on.

After Moore left for Wednesday, Gomes failed to make a single start under interim manager Andy Butler.

In fact, in the 18 games Butler held the reins for, Gomes came off the bench in only half before he was unsurprisingly released.

However, it seems the controlling side of his game is why Cowley's keen to have a look.

With Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe as the only current central midfielders under contract, more options are needed.