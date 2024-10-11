Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey Women are discovering it’s ‘day and night’ following promotion, yet Jay Sadler is adamant their early struggles won’t hamper chances of a south-coast derby victory.

The Blues won a remarkable 20 of their 22 league matches last term to earn a prized spot in the FA Women’s Championship and full-time football.

However, it has proven a tough step up so far, losing all five of their league fixtures, scoring just once and stung by a minus 16 goal difference to occupy the bottom of the table.

Still, Sunday sees them host fifth-placed Southampton at Fratton Park (2pm), offering the perfect occasion to kick start their season.

Pompey Women face their Southampton counterparts at Fratton Park on Sunday. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images | Getty Images

And their head coach is eyeing replicating the level of performance which saw them run their neighbours so close in the season’s 2-1 FA Cup defeat at Westleigh Park.

Sadler told The News: ‘That was arguably one of our best performances of the season.

‘I know the result didn’t go our way, but, from a performance point of view, we matched them in all areas and at times I felt we outclassed them. However, we learnt if you don’t take your chances then you’re going to keep the door open at the other end - and top teams punish you.

‘We have moved from semi-professional to professional, from part-time to full-time. Last year we were training six hours a week, now we’re in six hours a day, four days a week. The detail is now day and night in comparison

‘That’s one massive change, while it’s a much more competitive league with quality players. It’s a tactical battle each game, the biggest differences are the athleticism of these players, the quickness of decision-making.

‘We have retained 14 of the group from last season, they earned the right because they were the players which made us successful - and they have the opportunity now.

‘Some of them have probably taken to it quicker than others, while others are still learning. Learning takes time, adapting to it takes time, likewise the staff. It’s all new for us.

‘They all have the quality, there’s no doubt, it has just taken some more than others longer to come to life with what the games demand.

‘You can look at Southampton from two different angles. That it’s another game of football, our sixth league match, we want to pick up points and we need to focus on that - but the elephant in the room is it’s a south-coast derby.

‘It’s the first one in the Championship between two professional clubs and at Fratton Park, so you have a platform and amphitheatre which will provide excitement in itself. This game is more than just a game. It’s an occasion for the fans, for the city, for the community - and we understand that.’

Sadler is missing Pompey supporter Ella Humphrey through an ankle injury, along with skipper Hannah Haughton (shoulder), defender Jazz Younger (ACL) and striker Emily Pitman (knee).

He added: ‘Last season, with the greatest of respect to teams we played, we had an identity, we knew exactly how we needed to play and if we played like that we would win games of football.

‘This year you have to be adaptable, you must punish in moments in the opposition box and you have to be composed and ruthless when you’re in your own box to keep shots away.

‘Unfortunately we’ve had a bit of a difficult start to the season, but it has been lots of learning for the group, for sure.’