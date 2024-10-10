Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alan Knight has revealed he is fighting prostate cancer.

Pompey’s legendary goalkeeper was diagnosed with the illness last month and will now undergo chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

Now Knight has been handed his latest fight - and is eager to use his ongoing experiences to publicise awareness about prostate cancer and encourage others to be tested.

Pompey legend Alan Knight is battling prostate cancer Pic: Alex Shute | Alex Shute

‘So when I was getting a blood test for something unrelated, I spoke with the nurse about doing a PSA test.

‘I probably would have put it off otherwise, but I’m glad that I didn’t. They did the test right away and I was asked back to discuss the results within 48 hours.

‘There was a consultation and various scans, while I had to wait a few weeks for the results, which I received just before the West Brom game last month.

‘I was diagnosed with an advanced stage of prostate cancer, which obviously came as a massive shock.

‘Ironically, it has spread to my hip, which I’ve had a few problems with down the years, but have been told that it’s manageable.

‘I’ve started hormone therapy and have just returned from a short holiday with my wife Heather before starting chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

‘The main reason for me wanting to share this news with you all is to hopefully make people realise that they should see their doctor straight away if they see any worrying signs.

‘If I hadn’t needed to have a blood test, then I probably would have waited and by then, it might have been too late.

‘About one in eight men in the UK will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, with a particular risk for those aged 50 or over, as well as those who are black or have a family history of the disease.

‘While there aren’t always symptoms, they can include struggling to urinate or emptying your bladder, a weak flow and needing to urinate more than usual.

‘So please do not put off seeing a doctor if you are concerned. You can find out more information by visiting the websites of Prostate Cancer UK and Macmillan Cancer Support, where you can also donate to these fantastic causes.

‘I would like to end by thanking all the staff at QA Hospital – particularly those in the oncology and urology departments – who have been absolutely fantastic with me.’

Knight has the distinction of representing Pompey in four different decades, totalling 801 appearances, while has also had spells as the club’s goalkeeping coach.