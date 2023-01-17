The ex-Burnley striker also believes the current England under-20s boss would thrive under the pressure at Fratton Park.

After spending 21 months as a coach under Paul Cook at Pompey, the FA man has enjoyed success with the England youth set-up - most notably winning the Under-19 European Championships last summer.

His work searching for young talent, along with his ability to develop upcoming stars, is something which would very much appeal to the Blues in their current model, according to Blake.

And the current Bognor boss – who worked alongside Foster at Fratton – believes appointing someone of that calibre and that particular skill set would be huge for the Blues moving forward.

‘Fozzy is a fantastic coach, a very technical coach, and has got really good ideas,’ Blake told The News. ‘He’s probably matured a lot more now after having success with England.

‘He’s been a top coach at England and maybe that’s been perfect for him to spend three or four years down at that level before coming in to potentially manage Pompey.

‘It’s totally different being a first-team coach to a manager, it's a totally different transformation of training. But I’m sure the experiences he’s had with England would have improved that for him.

‘You only have to look at the success former England under-age boss Steve Cooper has had, and I know he worked closely with Fozzy as well.

‘He’s used to bringing the youth through, he’s a very good coach and that will help improve the younger lads.

‘When you’re a manager of England, you're in a good position and a good place, but when the opportunity comes at a club the size of Pompey, and having worked there before, it will appeal to him.

‘Just about now we’ve started having success in the England set-up and on the youth side especially.

‘It’s a great achievement for Fozzy and if he does step up to club level then it’ll be another test for him and a very different test.

‘It’s a good statement, though. There’ll be a lot of fantastic names in for that job because it’s a very good job to have and there’ll be a lot of high-ranked managers going in for that position.’

Although Foster departed Fratton Park three months before they were crowned League Two champions in 2017, he played a vital role in the success under Cook.

With the Blues still in League One six years later, the pressure will be on to reignite faltering hopes of a play-off push.

However, Blake believes the England youth boss would thrive in that situation and would be boosted by his successful history with the club.

He added: ‘Even though Fozzy left at the time we got promoted, he was still a part of that promotion push.

‘He does know the club very well and he knows the supporters. If you trust yourself to do the job, then you’re more than capable.

‘He will back himself and I don’t think he would’ve gone in for the job if he didn’t believe he could do it.

