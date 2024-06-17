Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Merson is making his latest Pompey return.

The Blues’ Division One title-winning captain is coming back to town next month - armed with tales of a never-to-be-forgotten campaign at Fratton Park.

An Evening With Paul Merson is coming to the Hampshire Rose in Widley on Saturday, July 20, with memories of the Magic Man guiding Harry Redknapp’s team to the Premier League in 2003 certain to be to the fore.

The event follows on from a similar event last year, which saw the pub packed to the rafters with Pompey fans lapping up the former England international’s tales.

Merson, of course, was the central figure as Redknapp’s men soared to the top flight, with the midfielder pulling the strings with some majestic performances.

Tales of the classy operator’s time spent at Arsenal, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough in a decorated career will also be covered.

Merson also well-documented problems with alcohol, cocaine and betting additions and has earned plaudits for his no-nonsense and remarkably honest accounts of those issues.

As part of the evening, the Sky Sports pundit will recount his career in the game before taking part in Q&A.

An auction and raffle will also take place on what is certain to be memorable evening for Pompey fans.

Hampshire Rose landlord Brett Humphries is expecting a big turnout and a night to savour, as Merson makes his return.

He said: ‘Paul Merson is a Pompey legend, so we’re really pleased to be able to get him to come down.

‘He came here before and it was a really good night, but we think this time it can be even bigger and better.

‘Paul has got so many stories to tell, not just from his time at Pompey but also with Arsenal Villa, Middlesbrough and England.

‘There’s already been a lot of interest in the night and it’s looking like it will be a really busy one, which isn’t surprising for someone of Paul’s standing.

‘We’ve got a lot going on through the evening and it’s going to be really memorable night.’