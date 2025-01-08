Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Niggling injuries have blunted the Pompey progress of ‘hugely talented’ Harvey Blair.

That’s the message from John Mousinho as he assesses the former Liverpool starlet’s opening five months at Fratton Park.

Blair has most recently been sidelined by a knee problem since mid-December, yet there have also been other illness and injury absences.

As a consequence, the 21-year-old has so far struggled to make a first-team impact, with just eight appearances, of which one has been a start.

Harvey Blair hasn’t appeared for Pompey since the 2-2 draw at Swansea in late November. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

However, Mousinho remains convinced the highly-regarded attacker possesses the raw ability to perform at Championship level - yet needs an injury-free run.

He told The News: ‘Any injury is going to impact on a player's progress - and certainly with Harvey it has.

‘He trained really, really well in the build-up to the Blackburn game and was going to come back into the squad. Obviously that was cancelled, the same for Millwall, when he also would have been announced in the squad.

‘He came on against Swansea and found the pace of the game quick, he didn’t quite get up to it quickly enough, and we are looking for solutions there the next time he comes into the first-team fold.

‘Harvey has a huge amount of talent and really good athleticism, as we have seen in a couple of games. West Brom was one where he really caught the eye.

‘Injuries affect any stage of your career, let alone when Harvey has come in from Liverpool’s under-21 side and is looking to really progress.

‘We would love Harvey to have a real impact this season and the back end of it, but we’ve got him for a long-term, so he’s much more of a long-term project. However, the more impact he can make sooner rather than later, the better.’

Blair had previously made one Carabao Cup appearance for Liverpool, while featured three times for their under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

Yet, other than pre-season friendly appearances, he was mainly involved in Premier League 2 outings for the Reds.

Blair then joined Pompey in August for an undisclosed fee - and was thrown straight into the Championship environment.

Mousinho added: ‘Last season, Abu (Kamara) played 46 league matches after stepping up from very, very little involvement in Norwich’s first-team and always being in PL2 games.

‘He managed to make the step up. I don't think it would be different between League One and the Championship, Abu just made the step up differently to other players.

‘It can happen both ways. Some also find it a challenge when you come into the intensity of first-team training and the intensity of playing in the Championship every week. It’s a factor.’