Agony continues for luckless Portsmouth favourite, ex-Wrexham target and forgotten Wales international as 12-month absence looms
According to John Mousinho, the popular Welshman is making encouraging progress and presently working outside on the pitch - yet, crucially, has still to return to full training.
January 30 marks the awful anniversary of collecting the injury at Oxford United, with the 28-year-old subsequently undergoing two knee operations.
In the aftermath of the League One title win, Pompey opted against activating a clause to keep Morrell at Fratton Park, thereby leaving him as a free agent.
Yet they have retained a duty of care, with the midfielder continuing his rehab at their Hilsea-based training ground under the eye of the Blues’ medical department.
However, Mousinho doesn’t believe Morrell will be back training until possibly the ‘back end’ of this month.
Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘Joe is still getting his rehab here, he is still progressing, but unfortunately is not back in training yet.
‘We will welcome him back as soon as he is and try to get him up to scratch, try to get him fit. We owe that as a duty of care, he’s a player that got injured under our watch, injured playing for us against Oxford.
‘Unfortunately for him it has been an absolute nightmare of what is going to be 12 months pretty soon.
‘It’s one of those injuries where he’s had surgery on it, then had to have injury again after a slip in the summer. He just has been incredibly unlucky.
‘We’re desperate to try to get Joe back, just to try to get him fit and to hopefully get his career back on track.
‘I don’t think it will be any time soon, maybe towards the back end of this month. Joe is working hard out on the pitch and is trying to get back.’
Morrell was forced off in the 34th minute at Oxford United in January 2023 to be replaced by Tom Lowery.
A piece of cartilage broke off in his left knee, with the Wales International undergoing surgery a week later.
Initially expected to be sidelined for five months, he aggravated the problem in the summer after falling over in a freak incident.
Following his release by Pompey last summer, Wrexham had been heading a queue of clubs interested in recruiting Morrell as a free agent.
Yet it is now approaching a year out of action for the midfielder, who made 105 appearances for Pompey, scoring once.
