The 29-year-old joined Lincoln after two-and-a-half years with the Blues, netting 36 times and amassing 121 appearances in his second spell at Fratton Park.

Despite bursting out of the blocks at Sincil Bank with his name on the score sheet on his first three outings, the striker has since struggled in front of goal.

With today’s Good Friday fixture seeing the former Doncaster man return to PO4 for the first time since his exit, we've penned five questions to Lincolnshire Live’s iMPS reporter Mark Whiley about how Marquis has fared during his time at Sincil Bank.

Here’s what was discussed.

Q: Since his arrival in January, how would you rate Marquis' spell at Lincoln? Has it been a success?

It’s been mixed. He started like a house on fire with three in his first three games, then got a double against Wednesday, but it’s been lean for him since then.

He’s also been in out of the side in recent weeks.

Q: The move was deemed a fresh start for him after not living up to expectations at Pompey. Has that lack of confidence in front of goal been apparent or has the move helped rejuvenate him?

He doesn’t seem to have confidence since his move, both on and off the pitch. One thing he has lacked is decent service.

However, his recent performances have been a little underwhelming.

Q: Marquis scored three in his first three games for the Imps but has struggled since in front of goal with his double against Sheffield Wednesday on March 5 the last time he's found the back of the net. Why is that? Does he fit into Michael Appleton's style of play?

He fitted in when Appleton switched to two up front. He played alongside Tom Hopper but after a good start, both lost momentum and dropped out of the side.

Appleton has switched back to a 4-3-3 in recent weeks, with young Swansea loanee Liam Cullen through the middle.

Cullen has done OK but hasn’t nailed down the place so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Marquis came back into the side on Good Friday.

Q: When Marquis was at Pompey he was on the receiving end of much stick from fans for not scoring enough. How have the Lincoln fans taken to him?

He hasn’t really had any stick but, aside from his first few performances, he hasn’t had much praise either. The jury is out.

Q: Appleton admitted it'll be a financial struggle to keep Marquis next season. What's the situation there? Would he be a good player to keep long-term if the price was right?

I think theY’ll be speaking to him about something longer term but I don’t think the club would break the bank to sign him.