3 . Abu Kamara - HIT

(52 games, 10 goals) The Norwich loanee experienced a slow start to his Pompey spell. even missing a penalty in the shoot-out defeat to Peterborough in the Carabao Cup in August 2023. However, he flourished with regular football and proved to be a pivotal figure in the League One title win. Starting on the left wing, but then really blossoming on the right, his goals, assists and creativity were a regular feature in a stunning Blues season. How we'd love him back. Photo: Gary Oakley