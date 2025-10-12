During that period alongside John Mousinho, he has overseen the Blues capturing the League One title and now enjoying successive seasons in the Championship, currently in 14th spot.
With the Hughes era beginning in October 2022, we’ve taken a look at 16 loan recruits since then – rating each of them.
1. Matt Macey - HIT
(21 games, 0 goals) Following Josh Griffiths' recall by West Brom and doubts over Josh Oluwayemi, Matt Macey was recruited on loan from Luton in January 2023 for the remainder of the season. He comfortably proved to be Pompey's best goalkeeper in the 2022-23 season, with the Blues exploring another return for the following year - which eventual arrived. Commanded his box well, consistent and hugely reliable. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Di'Shon Bernard - HIT
(10 games, 0 goals) A curious Pompey loan from Manchester United in which Bernard started successive matches at right-back, barely featured for two months, then ended up the campaign as a first-choice centre-half. Nonetheless, having started five of the last seven matches, Bernard definitely impressed to the point of Pompey pursuing his signing in the summer of 2023. Ultimately, Sheffield Wednesday was his destination. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Abu Kamara - HIT
(52 games, 10 goals) The Norwich loanee experienced a slow start to his Pompey spell. even missing a penalty in the shoot-out defeat to Peterborough in the Carabao Cup in August 2023. However, he flourished with regular football and proved to be a pivotal figure in the League One title win. Starting on the left wing, but then really blossoming on the right, his goals, assists and creativity were a regular feature in a stunning Blues season. How we'd love him back. Photo: Gary Oakley
4. Alex Robertson - HIT
(27 games, 1 goal) Enjoyed an outstanding first half of the 2023-24 title-winning campaign - then didn't feature from January after sustaining a season-ended hamstring tear in training. When he was available, however, the Australian was a class act with his drive from midfield and wonderful array of passing. Despite Pompey agreeing a fee with Manchester City to sign him permanently in the summer of 2024, Robertson instead chose Cardiff. Photo: James Brown/ProSportsImages