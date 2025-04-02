Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho revealed he will weigh up throwing Conor Shaughnessy straight back into Championship action as he closes in on his Pompey return.

And the Blues boss admitted he wouldn’t hesitate to risk Rob Atkinson if required, as the key defenders near their injury comebacks at a critical moment in the season.

The Pompey boss has today delivered a positive injury update ahead of Millwall, as he confirmed 24 outfield players trained ahead of the weekend trip to the capital.

That marks the start of three games in eight days, with Coventry to follow next Wednesday before relegation rivals Derby County arrive at PO4.

Shaughnessy’s latest hamstring issue came after he scored the winner against Cardiff in February, in a season hampered by calf problems.

The upside gained by using the key figure back then illustrates the kind of calculated risk Mousinho may be willing to take again.

He said: ‘Would they (Atkinson and Shaughnessy) need an appearance off the bench or go straight into a game? It depends where we are in the season.

‘If we’re short on centre-backs and there’s a risk they might break down if they start, it’s a risk I might be willing to take with four games to go in the season over 40 games to go in a season.

‘It’s just a different stage of the season.

‘We’re disappointed Shaughs hasn’t been available for more games, but when he came back he was a massive influence.

‘He helped get results, and ultimately put the ball in the back of the net for the winner against one of our relegation rivals

Pompey boss: ‘I’d take the points’

With the central defensive problems being the injury story of the season for Pompey, Mousinho has turned to players like Marlon Pack and Connor Ogilvie in the middle to solve the lack of options.

Meanwhile, Regan Poole has been used extensively despite coming back from his own 10-month lay-off after knee surgery. These calls have all had risks attached to them, with Mousinho prepared for more of the same through the run-in.

He added: ‘We’ve seen it this year.

‘Centre-halves has been the one. The biggest issue this season hasn’t been the number of injuries, it’s been the number in the same position - this season that has been at centre-back.

‘At the moment we have four out and they’ve been long-termers. Ibane we’ve spoken about his long-term injury and Hayden won’t play again this season. There’s Shaughs who we know about and Rob will be about a six-weeker.

‘That’s been an issue and they are big players we’ve missed, but in the meantime we’ve had important performances from players either playing out of position or centre-halves like Regan stepping up. We need more of that.’