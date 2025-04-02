Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho is boosting ‘decent numbers’ as he prepares his side for Saturday’s Championship trip to Millwall.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pompey boss revealed he had up to 24 outfield players participating in training on Wednesday as final preparations are put in place for the game at The Den.

Among them was striker Kusini Yengi, who is in contention for the Blues’ visit to the capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Central defensive duo Conor Shaughnessy and Rob Atkinson were also part of the first-team group involved in the latest session.

And while neither of the centre-backs will feature against Alex Neil’s side, despite them edging ever closer to their comeback dates, Mousinho was predicting a rare selection headache amid a season that has produced many injury obstacles.

Speaking ahead of the Millwall game, the Blues boss told The News: ‘It always happens. It'll be a completely different picture, I'm sure, at some point. But that's the way it seems.

‘Feasts or famine sometimes - it's been like that this season. We've looked at situations where we've left four or five out of squads, we've looked at other situations where we've called up players from the academy to fill the squad, and there doesn't really ever seem to be anything in between.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘So I think, touch wood, hopefully, we get a decent report this afternoon that everybody's come through today's training session, which I think they have.

‘We'll go again on Friday, and then after Friday, we'll hopefully have a decent enough squad to pick from.’

Mousinho added: ‘We've trained with, I think, 24 or 23 outfield players today, so we're back up to some decent numbers.

‘We've got quite a few that have come back in over the last couple of weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I think in terms of the headlines, the big headline is Kas (Kusini Yengi) is back in full training. Other than that, the short-termers are back in and returning.

‘We haven't got the long-termers back yet, but they're very, very close to returning to training - the likes of Conor Shaughnessy and Rob Atkinson.

‘They've taken a step in the right direction, they've been out on the grass every day for the past couple of weeks. They're not quite ready for the weekend, but we've got a pretty healthy squad to pick from at the moment.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kusini Yengi back for Millwall

Pompey striker Kusini Yengi | National World

Yengi picked up a hamstring injury while training with the Australia national team during March’s international break.

He returned to Fratton Park without kicking a ball for the Socceroos and sat out last weekend’s home win against Blackburn Rovers.

The 26-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season, was spotted preparing for training on Monday in a video put out by the club - the first hint that he was back and available for Millwall.

Now Mousinho has confirmed the forward’s potential involvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if Yengi was ahead of schedule in his recovery, the head coach said: ‘He's bang on schedule. Kas trained on Saturday morning, (was) back in full training on Monday. Yes (he’s in contention for the Millwall game).